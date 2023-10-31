XL Bully dogs banned in England, Wales from end of year after spate of attacks

XL Bully dogs will be added to the list of animals banned under the Dangerous Dog Act from the end of this year, as announced by the UK government.

The decision culminates after a series of recent attacks involving the American XL Bully breed.

Under the new regulations, which come into effect on December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow American XL Bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

In September, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the breed a "danger to communities" following a suspected attack on a man in Stonnall, Staffordshire.

What does the new law say?

Also from December 31, it is mandatory for XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public places.

From February 1, 2024, it will also become illegal to own an XL Bully dog unless its owner applies for their animal to be registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, and complies with a strict set of rules, by the end of January.

But this comes with a requirement to keep their pets muzzled, neutered, microchipped and kept on a lead at all times in public.

Ministers have also said that people who put their XL Bullies to sleep by a trained vet will be provided compensation for the same.

Breeders have also been strictly ordered to stop mating these dogs from now on in preparation of it being a criminal offence to sell or rehome them.

UK's Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said the government was taking "quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks" as reported by Sky News.

"We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures," she added.

As recently as Saturday (Oct 29) night, a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a suspected American XL bully attack in North Tyneside.

In the beginning of this month, another woman was injured after she was attacked by her own XL bully in Norfolk.