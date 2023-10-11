Dogs likely dream about their human companions during sleep, says study

Many of us have observed our canine companions during sleep, witnessing their noses twitch, legs move as though in a sprint, and even hearing their muted barks. After a day filled with frolics on the beach, romps through the countryside, or exploring the backyard, a lot could be running on their minds as they slumber. Now, a study by Harvard psychologists suggests that your dog's dreams may include you - their human.

The human-dog bond

Dr Deirdre Barrett, a clinical and evolutionary psychologist at Harvard Medical School, embarked on extensive research into dogs' sleep behaviour, leading her to the conclusion that they likely dream in a manner similar to humans.

Just like us, dogs dream about their daily experiences, which can often appear creative and somewhat surreal compared to reality, Barret told the People magazine.

It's theorised that dogs don't dream in a logical fashion; rather, they conjure visual experiences related to what captivates them and what they have emotional connections to.

The alignment of sleep patterns between humans and dogs provides further evidence of their dream-filled slumbers. Both species traverse distinct sleep stages, including deep sleep and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep. It is during the REM sleep phases that dreams unfold for dogs, just as they do for their human counterparts.

In both human and canine brains, there exists a mechanism that typically inhibits physical movement during sleep to prevent individuals from acting out their dreams. However, there are occasions when this mechanism falters, leading to dream-related movements.

For dogs, if this brain mechanism weakens, you might have the delightful opportunity to witness their dream sequences. You may see them enthusiastically chasing that stick you threw for them the previous day or sprinting through fields. Most importantly, while they sleep, they dream of you—your visage and your scent—providing them with immense comfort.