Fathers who have daughters tend to live longer, says study

In a world filled with joy brought by daughters, a recent study has unveiled an unexpected benefit – fathers with daughters tend to enjoy longer lives compared to those without them. This revelation prompts a closer examination of the impact of childbirth on fathers' health and longevity, an area of research that has remained relatively unexplored.

Researchers from Jagiellonian University conducted an extensive study that delved into the effects of childbirth on fathers' lifespans. The study involved collecting and analysing demographic data from a substantial sample size of over 4,310 individuals, comprising 2,147 mothers and 2,163 fathers.

Child variables: Daughters vs sons

The study scrutinised the number of children, differentiating between daughters and sons, to discern any potential effects on fathers' longevity. Interestingly, the data revealed that the total number of children or the number of sons had no discernible impact on fathers' lifespans.

However, a significant correlation was observed between the number of daughters and paternal longevity.

The study's key finding indicates that fathers with daughters tend to live longer lives, with an intriguing trend emerging – the more daughters a father has, the longer he is likely to live. In fact, the data suggests that for each daughter born, a father's lifespan extends by an average of "74 weeks."

While the findings regarding fathers present a positive outlook, the study takes a different turn when considering the impact of children on mothers. According to the research published in the American Journal of Human Biology, both daughters and sons have a detrimental effect on a mother's health and reduce her overall lifespan. In light of this, it's worth noting that staying single for longer has recently been associated with increased happiness among women.

In contrast to the specific study mentioned above, another research project suggests that having a child, regardless of gender, can contribute to longer lifespans for both parents. This alternative study, conducted over 14 years, has found that couples with children are more likely to enjoy extended lifespans compared to those who opt to remain childfree.