India and its stray dogs: A never ending tussle between dog-lovers and dog-haters

A seven-year-old boy was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on May 18. The incident took place near a children's park in Kazipet's Railway Colony. The boy tried to run but fell down when the dogs violently attacked and killed him on the spot.

Recent events, like the grisly death of two siblings in Delhi's Vasant Kunj after being attacked by stray dogs in March, the mauling of a 4-year-old in Hyderabad and the killing of a sleeping baby in a Rajasthan hospital by a stray dog in February, have sparked discussions on how to control strays.

But the question arises, who is at fault? Is it the government, the locals or the natural behavioural patterns of dogs?

India reported nearly 16 million cases of stray dog bites between 2019 and 2022 (parliament data till November 2022), an average of over 10,000 cases daily.

Beyond these arguments, it's important to comprehend the limitations and intricacies of India's dog problem.

Between January-October 2022, Kerala and Punjab reported over 10,000 cases of dog bites each, while Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kashmir reported between 1,000-10,000 cases.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 4,146 reported cases of dog bites leading to human deaths in India in 2019.

How can you identify such dogs and what is the behavioural pattern?

According to a report by The Lancet, concerns have been raised about the mismanagement of street dogs in terms of disruption in vaccination and birth control activities during the COVID-19 lockdown. In India, an increase in aggression among dogs has been observed post-pandemic, probably resulting from food shortages, abandonment of pets, and a decrease in human–dog interaction.

To answer this question, Prateek Kashyap, a dog behaviour specialist and trainer at KIGA- The Puppy Kindergarten explains: “Feeding the street dogs every day makes them insecure, protective and aware of their territory and space, which they try to protect from other dogs and people."

"Hence, they have a tendency to bite. If you want to take care of a dog, one needs to be careful because it’s not stray anymore, it's semi-domesticated.” Is feeding dogs a good practice? As per the expert, feeding dogs is not the problem but feeding them at the same place is. By doing this they become aware of their territories and might chase anyone who passes or tries to hamper it.

“If you are feeding them in one area, they guard that area and it becomes a repetitive habit for them but if you feed them at different places, this might reduce the number of attacks as they become less territorial,” Kashyap said. Are children most vulnerable in such cases? Children are indeed the most at risk in these situations. Dogs can be affected and activated,

According to Kashyap, by high-pitched noise and sounds. Children frequently use this pitch when they play and laugh in their individual spaces. Another claim is that dogs are pattern-spotters and that they can detect odd patterns in individuals who are dressed oddly or shabbily. They can tell whether such people are locals or not just by looking at them, according to the expert. Is the government doing enough to combat this problem? The municipal entities are in charge of sterilising and immunising stray dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Manage (Dogs) Rules, 2001 to manage their number.

To understand the issue WION spoke to Dr Pramod Kumar, Medical Superintendent (Veterinary hospital, Moti Bagh) to which he said, “ Animal feeders should also be mindful that feeding stray dogs should not become a problem to others. We initiate and process sterilisation and vaccination drives, for which we have managed to vaccinate and sterilise most of the street dogs but

Sometimes it becomes difficult even for the local authorities to work properly, as some animal

Feeders don’t let this happen. But they fail to understand that by not doing this this might escalate the problem. If you're feeding them then you should also ensure that the dogs are vaccinated.”

How can one recognise and avoid such situations?

According to Dr Pamod Kumar and Prateek Kashyap, societies should organise seminars and programmes where they can invite qualified dog trainers and educate people about such behaviours as a way to prevent such circumstances and incidents.