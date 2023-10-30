Guinness World Records 'looking into' claims about Bobi, world's oldest dog's age after his death

The Guinness World Records is investigating whether the world’s oldest dog, Bobi, which died earlier this month, was actually in his 30s. No dog before Bobi had ever reached the grand old age. The Portuguese mastiff was 31 years old when he died on Oct 21.

The scepticism over pup’s age came after some vet argued and wondered whether it is biologically possible for a dog to live in his 30s. As per vets, the age 30 for a dog is equivalent of 200 human years.

Scepticism over Bobi’s age

Bobi received a lot of spotlight from media for being the world’s oldest dog. His images from 1999 became the point of intense scrutiny in which he has different coloured paws to the dog which died in Portugal in October.

Vets have raised other doubts as well- although his age had been registered on the national pet database; this is usually based on owners’ self-certification. Furthermore, genetic testing he had received merely confirmed he was old, rather than his precise age.

Subsequently, a Guinness World Records spokesperson said to the Guardian that they are aware of the questions around pup’s age and are “looking into them.”

Danny Chambers, a vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, said of the 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group he runs, “Not a single one of my veterinary colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old.

“We are a science-based profession, so for the Guinness Book of Records to maintain their credibility and authority in the eyes of the veterinary profession, they really need to publish some irrefutable evidence.”

Chambers added that Bobi’s example had been taken up by anti-pet food zealots “who have long campaigned that dog food is killing pets and that raw feeding is healthier”, since the mastiff lived off human food.

It is not that dogs does not live longer but only certain breeds, like that who are smaller and not overweight tend to live longer. Vets also argued that most of the owners are unsure of the exact age of their dog.

According to Bobi’s owners, the Costa family, there are good genes in his lineage. Bobi’s mother lived to the age of 18 while another of the family’s dogs died at the age of 22

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE