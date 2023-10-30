UAW-Ford tentative deal marks significant gains for union members: Report 

The United Auto Workers (UAW), union leaders have given their approval to a tentative agreement with Ford that brings substantial benefits to its members. The agreement, which comes after extensive negotiations, includes a pay increase of at least 30 per cent for full-time workers, potentially more than doubling the earnings of other employees.

This achievement signifies a pivotal moment in the union's ongoing effort to reverse 15 years of concessions. In the midst of these developments, talks at General Motors (GM) have continued without reaching a resolution. According to Reuters, UAW President Shawn Fain recently called for a walkout at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee facility, with discussions ongoing between Fain and GM CEO Mary Barra.

The UAW-Ford agreement offers substantial benefits to union members, with the inclusion of $8.1 billion in manufacturing investments and the potential for workers to earn up to $70,000 in additional compensation over the contract's 4.5-year duration. The contract eliminates cost-saving provisions that paid workers at component plants less than those at vehicle assembly lines. Furthermore, it addresses concerns related to lower-wage tier plants, an issue that UAW President Shawn Fain had consistently emphasised during the bargaining process.

This move also looks to increase the pay for temporary workers to more than double, while permanent workers may witness their top wage rates rise by over 30 per cent to reach $42.60 per hour by 2028, inclusive of estimated cost-of-living allowances.

In exchange for these gains for its workforce, Ford is granted the flexibility to extend an unlimited number of $50,000 buyout offers to older employees who are currently earning the top wage rate. They can be replaced by younger hires who will earn less than the top wage for a period of three years.

Previously, it took new workers eight years to reach the top wage. This provision offers Ford an opportunity to optimize its workforce by bringing in younger talent at a more competitive wage, aligning with industry dynamics and cost considerations.

(With inputs from Reuters)