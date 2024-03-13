IPL 2024: RCB set for name change? Franchise drops major hint ahead of opening match - Watch

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be changing its name ahead of the start of the new season, if the social media footprint of the club is any indication.

RCB, one of the most popular teams in the history of the cash-rich T20 league might have its name rechristened to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reflecting the official name of the city.

The hint about the name change was dropped in a teaser video released by the club on its social media handles. In the clip, Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty can be seen hinting at the proposed change that will be announced at the RCB Unbox event on March 19.

"Understood what Rishabh Shetty is trying to say? You’ll find out at RCB Unbox," RCB said in the critic post. ರಿಷಬ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಎನ್ ಹೇಳ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅರ್ಥ ಆಯ್ತಾ?



Understood what Rishabh Shetty is trying to say?



You’ll find out at RCB Unbox. Buy your tickets now. 🎟️@shetty_rishab #RCBUnbox #PlayBold #ArthaAytha #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/sSrbf5HFmd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 13, 2024 × Notably, the state government of Karnata in 2014 changed the name of the city to Bengaluru from Bangalore. Since then, there had been demands that the franchise management change the name but the team stuck with the name adopted in 2008, during the inaugural edition.

Fans elated

Although the franchise is yet to officially confirm the name change, the video has given joy to the supporters who are elated and hope that it will lead to a turnaround in fortunes.

"Thank you RCB management for finally listening to fans. We needed this," said one fan, while another commented: "Finally after so many years, they have made the decision to change Bangalore to BENGALURU. Thank you!"

A third added: "Hopefully, the name change brings luck and RCB win their first IPL trophy."

Despite being hugely popular among the cricket fans, RCB is yet to win the coveted IPL trophy. The previous 16 seasons have seen the team come perilously close to the title on three separate occasions but falling at the final hurdle.

The last time RCB qualified for the final was in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad stopped Virat Kohli and co. from winning the maiden title.

RCB will start their 2024 campaign on the opening day of the tournament by squaring up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.