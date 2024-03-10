Mega auctions to be scrapped? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal provides update

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that 'mega auctions' will remain part of the marquee sporting event, ending speculations that BCCI was mulling a proposal to replace it with the English Premier League's player transfer model.

The next mega auction will take place after the 2024 season which will allow teams to refresh their entire squads.

“We will have the mega auction for sure, where you get to choose three-four players and then you have a new team. That makes it more interesting and that format will continue,” Dhumal told Sportstar.

“Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” he added.



Also read | IPL 2024: RCB captain Faf du Plessis recalls how he connected instantly with Virat Kohli

As big as the last one

The IPL chief said he hoped that next year's mega auction will be as big last the previous ones. The 2022 mega auction saw 204 players being sold at an estimated collective price of Rs 551 crore ($66.5 million).

“Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” he added.

The mega auctions usually occur every three years in the IPL calendar. During the last window, two next franchises viz. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants were added to the fold with the former going on to win the tournament in its rookie season.

The 2024 IPL season begins on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, BCCI has only released the schedule for the first two weeks, owing to Lok sabha elections. Dhumal, however, confirmed that IPL 2024 would end on either May 25 or 26 keeping in mind the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is set to begin on June 7.