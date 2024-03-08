'Don't know what he'll come up with': CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali on MS Dhoni's plans

Despite being an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), all-rounder Moeen Ali is unaware of captain MS Dhoni's plans for him in the upcoming season.

The 17th edition of IPL gets underway on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings squaring up against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Moeen will be playing his fourth season with the successful franchise.

“I have played three seasons but I don’t know what he is going to come up with. His strategic persona is really good. It is exciting as a player – what role he has for you,” Moeen told Espncricinfo.

With CSK opener Devon Conway ruled out of the first half of the tournament due to a thumb injury sustained during the T20I series against Australia, Moeen might be shifted to top of the order once again.

Moeen might be filling big shoes as the New Zealander was CSK's most prolific run-getter last season - 672 runs in 16 matches with six fifties and at a strike rate of 139.70.

Dhoni is a special player: Moeen

Regarding speculations that it might be Dhoni's last season in the IPL wearing the canary yellow of CSK, Moeen said the team was focused on defending its title.

“Dhoni is a special player and a special captain. When you are playing for CSK with Dhoni as the captain, whether the team is weak or strong on paper, you always have a chance of winning,” said Moeen.



CSK won the title with Dhoni leading the charge and utilising Moeen up the order to unleash his free-flowing batting prowess. Despite nursing a painful knee injury throughout the season, Dhoni persevered and helped CSK win a fifth title, equaling Mumbai Indians' tally.

The CSK captain joined the pre-season training camp last week in order to get himself match-ready for the opener. His involvement is expected to be a big crowd-puller yet again.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024