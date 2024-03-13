Robert Pattinson's The Batman 2 delayed by a year

Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 now has a new release date. The film will now open on October 2m 2026 instead of its scheduled date, October 3, 2025. Reports suggest that this date change is a result of the dual Hollywood strikes that left the entire industry in a limbo, postponing all scheduled productions of films and shows worldwide.

The long gap will also ensure James Gunn’s Superman to hit the theatres and make its own space. Superman is slated to release theatrically on July 11, 2025. The superhero flick will be James Gunn’s first collaboration with Peter Safran’s new DC Studios. The first phase is called “Gods and Monsters”.

Batman not part of James Gunn DC Universe

Contrary to what movie buffs would think, Matt Reeves’ Batman is not a part of the James Gunn DC Universe. Notably, James Gunn has another Batman film in the making. It’s titled Batman: Brave and the Bold, with Andy Muschietti directing. Robert Pattinson plays Batman in Reeves’ universe. The role will be recast for Muschietti’s film.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman opened two years ago and grossed more than $772M at the global box office. The film also garnered good streaming numbers on Warner Bros Discovery’s Max.