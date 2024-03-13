Roman Polanski rape trial set for 2025: Another woman accuses director of raping her as a minor in 1970s

Trouble is far from over for filmmaker Roman Polanski who has been accused of sexual assault by actress Charlotte Lewis. While he is currently on trial for the same, the director will now face yet another sexual assault charge as another woman has come forward with her own set of sexual assault allegations – raping her when she was a minor in 1973.

He will face a trial for the rape charges next year in the United States. Meanwhile, he is currently facing trial in Charlotte’s case in France.

The new case will drag the Oscar-winning director to the US on August 4, 2025.

He was given the papers in the case recently at his home in Paris from a “process server”. After that, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge assigned the August 2025 date on March 8.

Notorious for fleeing America 40 years ago, escaping justice

Roman Polanski is notorious for giving American justice a miss and most people who have followed his life know that he will try to evade this trial too. The attorney for the woman (Jane Doe) said that he hopes to “depose him”. “At least that’s our intention at this time, that could change,” she added, clearly leaving the possibility of a settlement open before the 2025 trial.

What we know of the new sexual assault lawsuit

In her lawsuit which was first filed last May and amended in June, Jane Doe alleged that the director gave her tequila and then raped her at his Los Angeles home in 1973. The woman claims that she pleaded, “Please don’t do this,” as he pulled off her clothing and raped her.

The lawsuit claims that the assault caused her “tremendous physical and emotional pain and suffering”.

Roman’s lawyer continued his stance of denying all charges. He said, “Mr. Polanski strenuously denies the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and believes that the proper place to try this case is in the courts.”

