Top 10 world news: US vetoes UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire; Navalny's mother demands his body; and more

The US on Tuesday vetoed a proposal by Algeria at UNSC to announce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, despite US President Joe Biden facing pushback for supporting Israel. The X account of deceased Russia's opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny's wife was briefly blocked today. Less than an hour later, X restored Navalnaya's access to the social media platform. Meanwhile, Navalny's mother has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand over her son's body after his death five days ago in an Arctic jail. Lyudmila and her son's lawyer visited the "Polar Wolf" IK-3 penal colony in Russia's Arctic north, where Navalny had been held since last year.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Tuesday that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, even as President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure to dial back support for Israel.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's mother, on Tuesday (Feb 20) urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand over her son's body after his death five days ago in an Arctic jail.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar repeated New Delhi's position on the Russia-Ukraine war and said that the country's ties with Moscow are based on historical experiences — western sanctions notwithstanding.

Twelve days after India's western neighbour went to polls, there remains inconclusive progress on a power-sharing deal between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

Deceased Russian dissident and politician Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has had her account suspended on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of a US-Russian woman in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason and raising funds for the Ukrainian Army.

Son of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been found dead under 'strange' circumstances, reported Newsweek.

The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced alarm on Tuesday (Feb 20), about the measles cases that have been rising so quickly. Last year, there were over 306,000 cases worldwide, which is a 79 per cent rise from 2022.

It is a boy! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become parents for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of their second child, a baby boy whom they have named Akay. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Vamika.