Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia's X social media account briefly suspended

Deceased Russian dissident and politician Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has had her account suspended on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Account suspended," a notice said on the site. An hour later, Navalnaya's account on X was restored.

Alexei Navalny, 47, was the most vociferous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was serving a 19-year prison term when he died in an Arctic penal colony last Friday.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation tagged X owner Elon Musk, asking him to "please explain exactly which rules were violated".

Less than an hour later, X restored Ms Navalnaya's access to the social media platform.

Earlier on Tuesday (Feb 20), Navalnaya urged the Kremlin to "give back Alexei's body and let him be buried with dignity".

Also watch | EU says Russia 'solely responsible' for Navalny's death | WION Dispatch × On Monday (Feb 19), Navalnaya vowed to continue her husband's fight against the Kremlin, and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing the country's opposition leader.

In the video, published on YouTube and shared on X by Navalny's official spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, she also accused officials' refusal to hand over his body to his mother as part of a potential cover-up.

"They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of" poison to disappear, Navalnaya said.

She suggested her Navalny could have been killed with a novichok-like nerve agent.

The Kremlin has denounced the accusations as "unfounded" and "insolent".

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "These are absolutely unfounded, insolent accusations about the head of the Russian state."

In her video statement, Navalnaya said: "By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul."

"But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up.

"I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny," she said.

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya has demanded that her son's body must be released immediately, "so that I can bury him like a human being."