WHO reported a 79 per cent increase in global measles cases last year

The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced alarm on Tuesday (Feb 20), about the measles cases that have been rising so quickly. Last year, there were over 306,000 cases worldwide, which is a 79 per cent rise from 2022.

Measles cases are significantly underreported, according to WHO expert adviser on measles and rubella Natasha Crowcroft, who also suggested that the true number of cases is probably much higher.

The UN health organization models the data every year to produce more precise numbers. In 2022, it projects 9.2 million cases and 136,216 measles fatalities.

Crowcroft reported a 43 per cent increase in deaths in 2022, despite the fact that modeling for the most recent year is still pending. She expected an increase in mortality in 2023 as a result of the growing number of cases.

"This year is going to be very challenging," she added.

Warning that over half of all countries globally are considered at high risk for measles outbreaks by year-end, she highlighted an estimated 142 million children susceptible to illness.

Measles, primarily affecting children, is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications such as blindness, brain swelling, diarrhea, and respiratory infections.

The surge in cases is attributed to declining immunization coverage, with Crowcroft noting that at least 95 per cent vaccination is required to prevent outbreaks, but global rates have fallen to 83 per cent.

The distribution of cases is marked by significant inequity, particularly in deaths. Crowcroft underscored that 92 per cent of children succumbing to measles reside in less than a quarter of the global population, mainly in very low-income countries.