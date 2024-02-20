Navalny's mother urges Putin to release body 'immediately'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Tuesday urged President Vladimir Putin to release her son's body immediately following his death five days ago in an Arctic jail.

"I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, the solution to the issue depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way," she said.

Meanwhile, Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said Tuesday that she did not care about the Kremlin's reaction to her accusation that Putin was behind his death.

"I do not give a damn how the press secretary of a murderer comments on my words," Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her husband's work, wrote on X after the Kremlin said her accusations were "unfounded and vulgar".

Я буду продолжать дело Алексея Навального. Продолжать бороться за нашу с вами страну. И я призываю вас встать рядом со мной. pic.twitter.com/aBOIvcYHHk — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) February 19, 2024 ×

Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, died Friday aged 47 in the Arctic prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as punishment for campaigning against Putin.