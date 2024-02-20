Russia's FSB arrests US-Russian woman for alleged treason, funding Ukrainian Army

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of a US-Russian woman in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason and raising funds for the Ukrainian Army.

The incident occurred at a time of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as complexities in US-Russia relations.

The FSB arrested the 33-year-old woman, a dual citizen residing in Los Angeles, for her alleged involvement in illegal activities, AFP news agency reported citing the intelligence agency. The woman's identity remains undisclosed.

What are the allegations?

According to the FSB statement, the woman was actively gathering funds aimed at purchasing tactical medical items, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

This action, purportedly conducted while she was in the United States, is deemed as working against Russia's national security interests.

Media outlets shared a video released by the FSB, showing officers escorting the woman, who was wearing a white coat and a hat covering her eyes, in handcuffs.

In Russia, treason carries severe penalties, with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The arrest of the US-Russian woman exemplifies the stringent stance Russia maintains regarding activities perceived as detrimental to its security interests.

This incident adds to the existing tensions between Russia and the United States. It also highlights the challenges faced by individuals with dual citizenship amid strained diplomatic relations between the countries.

The arrest occurred even as several US citizens are already detained in Russia on various charges.

The case of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter held on espionage charges, remains unresolved, prompting discussions of potential prisoner exchanges between the two nations.