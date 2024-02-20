Putin gifts Russian-made car to North Korea's Kim Jong Un, violating UN sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted a Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang's state media on Tuesday (Feb 20), as the two countries bolster ties in areas of defence, tourism and others.

The gift has violated the multiple UN sanctions on North Korea over the nuclear and other weapons programmes of Kim Jong Un. The sanctions, passed in the past with approval also from Russia, bans the the import of any luxury goods or vehicles into the country.

Kim was "presented with a car made in Russia for his personal use by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, president of the Russian Federation," reported Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

Speaking about the car, Kim's sister Yo Jong said the "gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders" of the two countries, added KCNA.

Kim Jong Un's love for cars

Kim is known for his affinity for lavish automobiles.

He has been seen using luxury cars, which include Lexus SUVs and Mercedes-Benz S-Class models.

According to a 2021 UN report, there was an attempted shipment of luxury vehicles, worth more than $1 million, to North Korea.

The list of luxury vehicles included models allegedly sent from the United Arab Emirates to Ningbo, China.

South Korea's unification ministry said that the gift from Putin, which they had classed as a luxury vehicle and was given as a gift to Kim, was a violation of UN sanctions.

"We condemn North Korea for its brazen attitude of publicly disclosing violations of the UN sanctions," said a ministry official, while speaking to the reporters.

"Russia should also be aware of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and stop an act that undermines international norms," the official said.

When Kim visited Russia last year, Putin had offered him the back seat of his presidential Aurus Senat limousine.

Kim had reached Moscow with his Maybach limousine, which had travelled on a special train from North Korea.

Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported that there was a possibility the vehicle was an Aurus Senat armoured sedan or limousine.