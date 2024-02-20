Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce the birth of their son Akaay

It is a boy! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become parents for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of their second child, a baby boy whom they have named Akay. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

The baby arrived 15th of February, the post has revealed.



"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!



We seek your blessing and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and Gratitude Vurat and Anushka."

The couple's second pregnancy was a hush-hush one and they never made a public announcement confirming the news. Anushka mostly kept a low profile, although she was spotted with a baby bump watching World Cup matches in November 2023.