Son of Putin ally found dead at 35 in ‘strange’ circumstances: Report

Son of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been found dead under 'strange' circumstances, reported Newsweek. Ivan Sechin, son of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft's CEO Igor Sechin was 35-years-old. Ivan worked for Rosneft since 2014. His death was not announced and came to light when exiled Russian oligarch and Putin-critic Leonid Nevzlin drew attention to it.

Nevzlin said on social media that he found mention of Sechin's death in Russia's national register of inheritance cases.

According to Nevzlin, the entry said that Ivan Sechin, born in 1989, lived in a building that was previosly described as "a house for President Putin's associates."

In his Facebook post, Nevzlin said death of Ivan Sechin was a "strange coincidence."

"Today, when we recalled with my friends and partners why the Kremlin war against Yukos began...it was today that I learned that Igor Sechin had just lost his son. The very same man who fabricated every blatant and bloody case against us. And still," he said in his post.

"Probably hard to believe but my heart goes out to a father who lost his child. How I sympathize with Alexei Navalny's mother. How I sympathized in recent years to Bory Nemtsov's mother, who left us this month," Nevzlin added. "My condolences to Sechin's family, who are forced to hide their grief."

Watch | Alexei Navalny death: Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing him and vows to continue his work × Many prominent Russians have inexplicably died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Pavel Antov, a wealthy tycoon and a member of Putin's United Russia party had once criticised Russian invasion of Ukraine. In December 2022, he was found dead after falling from a window in India.

Most recently Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died while serving prison sentence in a penal colony in Russia.

In December 2022, Pavel Antov, a member of Putin's United Russia party and a wealthy sausage tycoon who once criticized Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was found dead after a fall from a window in India.