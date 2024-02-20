IPL 2024 to start from March 22, to be held entirely in India, confirms chairman Arun Dhumal

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is all set to begin on March 22, confirmed the chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday (Feb 20). Dhumal confirmed the dates in a statement to news agency PTI. The schedule for the yearly T20 tournament is, however, yet to released. The league, which may coincide with the general elections in the country, will be held entirely in India, the chairman confirmed.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

The schedule, however, will be released only after the announcement of the dates for the general elections. "The dates of Lok Sabha polls are anticipated to be announced early next month," noted Dhumal.

IPL 2024 will be the last tournament Indian players will be part of before the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in June.

With Rohit Sharma set to lead the side, the board will be looking at the players' form to select the squad for the ICC tournament.

Jay Shah confirms Rohit as India captain

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead India at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on the eve (Feb 14) of the third India-England Test in Rajkot. Shah said Rohit has everyone's backing within the dressing room and the board, adding future captain Hardik Pandya will be his deputy in this tournament.