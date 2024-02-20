Rohit Sharma right choice to lead India in 2024 T20 World Cup: Former captain Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly feels the right choice has been made with Rohit Sharma to lead India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024 edition, in West Indies and USA. The upcoming ICC event kicks off in early June with India placed in Group A with Ireland, USA, Canada and arch-rivals Pakistan. India will start their campaign on June 5, versus Ireland.

Speaking to Mid Day, Ganguly -- who also served as the BCCI chief -- said, "Rohit Sharma is the right choice as India captain for the T20 World Cup. The way he led the Indian team and won 10 matches in the 50-over World Cup is still fresh in our memory. So, Rohit was the best choice."

Ahead of the recently-concluded Rajkot Test between India and England, in the ongoing five-match series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that Rohit will lead the national side in the next edition of the T20 WC. There were speculations of Hardik Pandya to lead India in the mega event with Rohit, as well as Virat Kohli, being away from India's T20I setup for 14 months since the 2022 T20 WC semifinal defeat (to eventual winners England). However, Rohit returned to the shortest format early this year during India's T20I series win over Afghanistan. With him, Kohli also made a T20I comeback.