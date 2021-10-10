Top 10 World News: Trump slams Biden's package, Afghan refugees in UK asked to be sent back, and more

Boris Johnson recently infuriated UK Home Secretary Priti Patel by overruling attempts to make public sexual harassment a crime. Also, Afghans who recently arrived in the UK, after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back. This is casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, which was launched by Boris Johnson on August 29

Click on headlines to read more

At Iowa rally, Trump slams Biden's 'socialist' spending package

Continuing with long-standing criticism of the 2020 polls and attacks on political foes, former US President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "socialist" spending "monstrosity" on all fronts, from economy to immigration.

Priti Patel furious as Boris Johnson blocks public sexual harassment law

Boris Johnson recently infuriated UK Home Secretary Priti Patel by overruling attempts to make public sexual harassment a crime.

Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels asked to be sent back

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK, after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back. This is casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, which was launched by Boris Johnson on August 29.

National hero or renegade? AQ Khan admitted to run nuke proliferation network

Lauded in Pakistan for helping it become world's first Islamic nuclear weapons power, Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died on Sunday, is seen in the West as a dangerous renegade. The scientist has been allegedly responsible for smuggling nuclear technology to rogue states.

NYC: Security guard stabbed over mask dispute at Apple store

A 37-year-old security guard at an Apple store in New York City was reportedly stabbed on Friday evening by a male customer over a dispute on the store’s masking policy, says police.

Astronomers unearth secret of no star formation in some early galaxies

In a study, an international team of astronomers researched over a group of six early galaxies with the help of Atacama Large Millimeter or submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Hubble Space Telescope. The findings of the study were published recently in ‘Nature’.

White house links Biden's bad polling on the nation's inability to overcome COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has attributed a series of tough poll results for President Biden on the nation's inability to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci 'strongly suspects' if COVID-19 deaths will go down in winter

Chief medical adviser to US President Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci said that he “strongly suspects” COVID-19 deaths will go down in the winter.

India, China commander-level talks begin amid tensions along LAC

The thirteenth round of India, China commander-level talks began on Sunday in Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 am on Sunday, reports said.

David Warner leaving SRH? Australian star's heartfelt post on Instagram hints at his exit

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has hinted at his exit from the franchise after the team's ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.