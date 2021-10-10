India, China commander-level talks begin amid tensions along LAC

The thirteenth round of India, China commander-level talks began on Sunday in Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 am on Sunday, reports said.

The talks are taking place amid renewed tensions along the Line of Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops.

The talks between the two sides are taking place after a gap of over two months after the earlier round concluded on July 31.

Also Read: Large scale Chinese build-up along LAC continues, says Army chief Gen Naravane

Last month, India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar had urged Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to work together to end the disengagement issues in eastern Ladakh.

Watch: India, China military commanders hold talks

The talks are taking place amid reports of Chinese transgressions into India's territory recently. In February, China had declared it would disengage its troops along the LAC in the Pangong Tso lake area, however, thousands of Chinese troops are still stationed at the border facing India.

Also Read- China-made electric vehicles should not be sold in India: Modi govt to Elon Musk

Reports say the Indian side wants to address the issues related to Hot Springs and other areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: Chinese Air Force still deployed at airbases facing Ladakh: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

Last year in June Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a clash at Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers had died.

China later said four PLA soldiers were also killed in the clashes, however, reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was much higher.

(With inputs from Agencies)