White House links Biden's bad polling on the nation's inability to overcome COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has attributed a series of tough poll results for President Biden on the nation's inability to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report by The Hill, Psaki said that this is a really tough time in the US. "We’re still battling COVID, and a lot of people thought we’d be through it, including us," said Psaki.

She further added, "And because of the rise of the delta variant, because of the fact that even though it was a vaccine approved under a Republican administration, even though we now have full FDA approval, and even though it’s widely available across the country, we still have 20 per cent of the country who have decided not to get vaccinated."

"No question that’s having an impact. And of course as the president has said, the buck stops with him," Psaki said. "That’s far and away the biggest issue in the minds of the American people, and it's impacting a lot of issues."

A RealClearPolitics average showed Biden's approval rating at 43 per cent, which was down from 51 per cent in early August.

While speaking about the pandemic, Psaki said that the White House is focused on the big picture of getting life back to something similar to pre-pandemic normal.