At Iowa rally, Trump slams Biden's 'socialist' spending package

Continuing with long-standing criticism of the 2020 polls and attacks on political foes, former US President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "socialist" spending "monstrosity" on all fronts, from economy to immigration.

Viewed as a likely 2024 presidential contender, Trump has criticised his successor's efforts to cobble together a coalition for the massive spending haul, saying the bill was "so bad".

During a 'Save America' rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump said on Saturday night, "It's a socialist transformation bill, it's an open borders bill, (and) it's an American energy destruction bill."

"Joe Biden and the radical Left Democrats in Congress are trying to ram through a $3.5 trillion, wild, spending binge that costs more than the entire sum the United States has spent on any war in the history of our country," the leader said.

"Not only is this the largest spending bill of all time, it's the largest tax hike of all time. This monstrosity is so dangerous for our country and so bad for children and grandchildren to come. This monstrosity is a bill to end America as we know it. It's so bad," the former president said.

Suggesting Trump may take on several political opponents in 2024, the former president dropped hints about a campaign slogan, "Make America great again, again," as "America is not great right now."

If the former president enters the race, he would be a formidable candidate, suggests recent polling. A poll in Des Moines Register shows that Trump's approval rating has climbed to 53% in Iowa since leaving office.

(With inputs from agencies)