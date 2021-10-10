NYC: Security guard stabbed over mask dispute at Apple store

A 37-year-old security guard at an Apple store in New York City was reportedly stabbed on Friday evening by a male customer over a dispute on the store’s masking policy, says police.

As per reports by ABC7 New York, the guard was stabbed multiple times around 6:30 pm after a customer was told that masks had to be worn if he wanted to go inside. After the man refused to wear the mask, the interaction turned into an act of violence.

By the time the police arrives, the suspect had left the crime scene.

As per preliminary information, the name of the suspect is not known. Police believe he was wearing blue jeans, a black mask and a black shirt.

Detective Sophia Mason, a spokesperson for the Office of Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said that the guard told police that "he was stabbed one time in the left arm and one time in the forehead with a knife."

Also read | Apple appeals verdict in App Store battle with Epic Games

The guard was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Kimberly, a woman who works nearby and knew the security guard in passing was quoted by NBC New York as saying, "I saw him coming out on the stretcher, and I was like, ouch."

She further said, "Everybody was in a big commotion, crying. Everyone was in shock."

The store closed early that day as employees spoke to police officers investigating the incident and collected evidence. Workers with a cleaning company arrived later Friday night to clean the trail of blood.

The investigation is ongoing but no one has been arrested as of now.