Top 10 world news: Trump 'party' before Capitol siege, Lakhvi sentenced, more

A new video posted none other than Donald Trump Jr shows his father and US President Donald Trump 'partying' just hours before the Capitol Hill violence. Meanwhile, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been has been handed a 15-year sentence by a court in Pakistan. In other news, Bangladesh has demanded apology from Pakistan for 1971 genocide. Read this and much more in our Top 10 world News

Video: Donald Trump was 'partying' just hours before Capitol Hill violence





The video has been posted by none other than Donald Trump Jr. and has since gone viral as many people are sharing it online

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced by Pakistan court for 15 years

LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives and injured 300 others after coordinated shootouts and bombings.

Iranian Supreme Leader announces ban of Covid-19 vaccines from US, UK





Iran is the worst-affected hit country by the pandemic in the Middle East and the first cases emerged in February 2020

A year after Wuhan outbreak, two Chinese cities placed under lockdown





Hebei province in northern China in the last week saw 17 new coronavirus infections and 183 asymptomatic cases

Bangladesh demands apology from Pakistan for 1971 genocide





The development comes in the year in which Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of Independence

Moderna COVID vaccine gets approval in UK





UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the development and said that the approval was another shot in the arm for UK's vaccination programme



YouTube removes thousands of videos posted from Donald Trump's channel





Following the violence and ruckus seen at the US Capitol, earlier social media giants Twitter and Facebook on Thursday suspended Trump's accounts

Don't blackmail me: PM Imran Khan to Hazara protesters





Imran Khan said that the government has accepted all the demands of the minority community, except one that the prime minister must visit before the dead are buried



Trump presidency set for an 'ugly ending', says former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi





The Italian said "it would be unjust and uncharitable" to deny Trump's achievements as US President, notably on the economy and on foreign policy.

Amazon rainforest will vanish by 2064, new study predicts





World’s largest tropical rainforest, Amazon rainforest will vanish by 2064 due to alarming levels of deforestation and droughts occurring in the region from the climate change.