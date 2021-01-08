Trump presidency set for an 'ugly ending', says former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi on Friday said that Donald Trump's time at the White House will have an "ugly ending".

The Italian said "it would be unjust and uncharitable" to deny Trump's achievements as US President, notably on the economy and on foreign policy.

In a letter to Italian daily Il Giornale, Berlusconi said that Monday's mob attack by his supporters on the US Capitol "overshadows those achievements and will darken the historical memory of this presidency".

The 84-year-old Italian was a real estate and media mogul who reinvented himself as a conservative politician, serving three times as prime minister in the European country and his career path is often seen as a trailblazing model for Trump's.

The mob attack on Monday killed a police officer and four protesters dead. Matteo Salvini, a leader of hard-right League party and an outspoken backer of Trump, also condemned the attack.

"Violence is never a solution, never. Long live Freedom and Democracy, always and everywhere," Salvini tweeted, without explicitly criticising the outgoing US leader.

(Inputs from agencies)