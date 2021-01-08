Video: Donald Trump was 'partying' just hours before Capitol Hill violence

US President Donald Trump is facing a lot of flak after Capitol Hill violence but a new video has surfaced that will potentially bring more criticism his way. It is being reported now that Trump and his family were 'partying' just hours before his supporters laid siege to Capitol Building.

The video has been posted by none other than Donald Trump Jr. and has since gone viral as many people are sharing it online. The tweet below has unverified claims but it has part of the original full-length video posted by Donald Trump Jr. on his verified Facebook page. A line in the original video said that the video was taken "before his speech"

The Trump family hosted a viewing party to watch the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr say "fight" with sick glee as they count down to the insurrection. Donald Trump stares at the screen, awaiting the violence he incited. pic.twitter.com/z9feXTzor7 — Wayne Courtney (@wayne_courts) January 8, 2021

The video was posted by Trump Jr at 11:04 pm Indian Time on January 6, this means that it was around 12:30 pm in Washington on January 6. Donald Trump addressed his supporters shortly after. The Capitol Hill violence began in earnest at 1:30 pm local time.

The storming of the US Congress left America's image as a beacon of democracy severely tarnished Thursday, with allies unable to hide their shock and authoritarian regimes gleefully exploiting the unrest.

In normal times, a state-backed gang rampaging through a legislature to demand a lost election be nullified would have US diplomats marching to their laptops to draft a statement of condemnation.