YouTube removes thousands of videos posted from Donald Trump's channel

YouTube has removed many videos posted by US President Donald Trump on his channel which spread misinformation over election fraud and warned that in the wake of violence in the US Capitol any account sharing three videos with false claims that are uploaded within 90 days will be permanently removed.

"Over the last month, we've removed thousands of videos which spread misinformation claiming widespread voter fraud changed the result of the 2020 election, including several videos that President Trump posted on Wednesday to his channel," Google in a statement said.

"Due to the disturbing events that transpired on Wednesday, and given that the election results have been certified, any channel posting new videos with these false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike, a penalty which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming."

"Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube."

Following the violence and ruckus seen at the US Capitol, earlier social media giants Twitter and Facebook on Thursday suspended Trump's accounts.

The US president was barred from sharing any post on Facebook or its photo/ video-sharing platform Instagram service for 24 hours, saying his messages were encouraging violence.



