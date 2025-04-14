US President Donald Trump distanced himself from the war between Russia and Ukraine, insisting that the conflict is not of his making and placing the blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

‘I just got here’: Trump insists Russia-Ukraine War ‘not his war,’ slams Zelensky, Biden for ‘absolutely horrible job’

US President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from the war between Russia and Ukraine, insisting that the conflict is not of his making and placing the blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

‘Welcome back, NS-31 crew!’: Blue Origin's all-women flight returns to earth after historic achievement

Blue Origin’s New Shepard 31 carrying six women has successfully completed its flight with pop icon Katy Perry on board. The all-women crew of the NS-31 have returned to Earth after deploying their parachutes following the historic flight to space.

'No winners in trade war': Xi issues warning against Trump tariffs as China eyes to cast itself as leader in Southeast Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that trade wars benefit no one in a thinly veiled message aimed at Donald Trump’s continued tariffs on Chinese goods. Xi’s comments were made as he set off on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, which includes stops in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

Exclusive: Belgium confirms Mehul Choksi's arrest, Indian extradition request

Belgium has confirmed that authorities in the country have arrested Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his involvement in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam. Choksi fled India after the scam emerged and took Antigua Citizenship.

‘This is Biden’s war’: EU convenes emergency talks after Trump calls Russian strike on Ukraine a ‘mistake’

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (April 14), with Ukraine topping the agenda, following a deadly Russian strike on the city of Sumy that left at least 34 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Who was Joy Saini, Indian-origin doctor who died in New York plane crash?

Indian-origin doctor Joy Saini and her family were among the six people who died in a prove plane crash in Copake, New York, on Saturday (Apr 12). The twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B was carrying a family of physicians and student-athletes to the Catskills for Passover when it went down shortly after noon in a muddy field, killing everyone onboard.

After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas over Waqf law

Violent clashes broke out in the South 24 Parganas district of India’s eastern state of West Bengal on Monday after supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Trump’s big tech war: What antitrust cases mean for Google, Meta, Apple and the Future of AI | Explained

The Trump administration is pushing forward with major antitrust cases against Big Tech, showing no signs of backing down, despite expectations that a second Trump term might ease pressure on the industry.

Want to stay at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Los Angeles Villa? Here’s how much you have to pay

For decades, fans have gathered outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Mansion to catch a glimpse of the actor or simply click a photo for memory’s sake. Most have been curious about Khan’s luxurious home and how it looks from inside. Khan is known to live a luxurious life and has several homes in different parts of the world. Now, fans can get a taste of Khan’s lifestyle first hand as his luxury Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, America is up on AirBnb.

IPL 2025: Fire breaks out at luxury Hyderabad hotel hosting SRH players - Report

In a shocking turn of events, a fire broke out in a luxury hotel in Hyderabad, India, where IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) players were putting up. The incident occurred at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday (Apr 14) morning. The latest report suggests there were no casualties, and all SRH players were evacuated on time and are safe.