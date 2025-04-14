Belgium has confirmed that authorities in the country have arrested Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his involvement in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam. Choksi fled India after the scam emerged and took Antigua Citizenship.

In response to WION's question, the Belgian federal public service of Justice confirmed his arrest on 12th April, Saturday. The statement said, "He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured."

The Belgian authority also confirmed that India has requested the extradition of Choksi. India and Belgium have an extradition treaty, signed in March 2020, and provides a legal framework for extraditing individuals accused or convicted of crimes punishable by at least one year of imprisonment under the laws of both countries.

Offenses like fraud, money laundering, and economic crimes, relevant to cases like Mehul Choksi’s, are covered, including fiscal crimes related to taxation or revenue.

Earlier in the day, Belgium's Federal Police also said that the 'man was arrested by our colleagues from the local police zone of Antwerp'. WION has reached out to local police in Antwerp.

Choksi fled India in January 2018, just before the scam came to light, and obtained citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 under their Citizenship by Investment program. In May 2021, he went missing from Antigua, later found in Dominica under charges of illegal entry. Earlier this year, it emerged that he had fled to Belgium.