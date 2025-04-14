In a shocking turn of events, a fire broke out in a luxury hotel in Hyderabad, India, where IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) players were putting up. The incident occurred at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday (Apr 14) morning. The latest report suggests there were no casualties, and all SRH players were evacuated on time and are safe.

Fire at Park Hyatt Hyderabad Quickly Contained; No Casualties Reported



A fire broke out on the first floor of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The incident occurred around 8:50 AM, leading to the… pic.twitter.com/8NTO3nATFB — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 14, 2025

The fire broke out on the first floor while the SRH players were putting up on the sixth floor. Soon after the fire was reported, the hotel staff doused it, although there was chaos among the guests, who immediately fled the scene. The SRH Team also left the hotel amid the blaze, with everyone reported to be safe.

Much to the relief, there was no loss of life, but property damage was there. The fire brigade reached the location quickly, helping control its spread, while police arrived soon after, launching an investigation into this matter.

Considering hotel Park Hyatt has been a usual halt for the SunRisers Hyderabad Team over the years, a lapse in security could force them to move out to a different venue.

SRH plays their next IPL 2025 game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (Apr 17).

SRH in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) began IPL 2025 on a fiery note, smashing the second-highest team total (286-6) against Rajasthan Royals in their tournament opener, with the record for the highest IPL team score (287-3) belonging to them only. Though they won that match, SRH endured a horrid run afterwards, losing four games on the trot.

Reeling at the bottom of the points table, SRH needed a wonder performance to pull themselves up, and it came against the high-flying Punjab Kings. In their previous home game against PBKS, SRH completed the second-highest successful run chase in the tournament, hunting 245 with nine balls and eight wickets to spare.

Chasing a humongous 246, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma began in fifth gear, stitching a 171-run stand for the first wicket inside 13 overs. Abhishek completed his maiden IPL hundred soon after, hitting 141, including ten fours and 14 sixes – the highest score by an Indian ever.

Their win boosted their morale ahead of a marquee clash against Mumbai Indians, which are coming off a tight win against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

SRH and MI share four points each, with two wins in their respective contested matches thus far.

