Cricketers are not new to receiving strange items or prizes as rewards for their star performances over the years, with the latest instance during the ongoing PSL 2025 making headlines. Following game three of this season between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, which Karachi won by four wickets, chasing 235 inside the 20th over, the franchise awarded the Player of the Match James Vince with a hairdryer, something the team faced a lot of flak for on their social media handles.

Contested at the National Stadium in Karachi, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. Multan Sultan lost two wickets inside the first ten overs, but captain Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 105 – the first centurion of this edition, propelled them to a massive 234 for five in 20 overs. Considering the flatness of the track at the Karachi Stadium, the total was always within the reach of the home side.

Karachi Kings lost four wickets inside seven overs, but that was where they began doing wonders. James Vince, an England domestic great, took it upon himself to bail the team out, and he did exactly that.

Alongside Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah, Vince added 142 runs for the fifth wicket, putting the hosts closer to a massive win. Though they lost two more wickets later, Karachi completed the chase on the second ball of the last over, creating a record.

The dugout was jubilant, and so was the dressing room morale.

Wait, What?!

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings uploaded a video on its social media handles, where the team coach was seen presenting the Player of the Match Vince with a hairdryer as a reward, with netizens wondering what’s next for them, a mixer or a lunchbox.

Here are some of the funny replies to that post -

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalanders lead the points table thus far, winning one and losing one in two contested matches.

