IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in uncapped 17-year-old Mumbai rookie opener Ayush Mhatre as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement for the remainder of the season. CSK captain suffered a fracture in his elbow earlier during the away Rajasthan Royals game in IPL 2025, and though he batted in that game and even played CSK’s next two matches, scans on his troubled elbow ruled him out of this edition.

Per the latest reports, CSK called up Mhatre for a trial around two weeks ago to get the hang of his batting in the nets, later deciding to rope him as Gaikwad’s replacement for this season.

The right-handed batter, Mhatre, featured for Mumbai in nine matches, scoring two hundreds and a fifty. He played seven List A matches for Mumbai, scoring 181 against Nagaland and 148 against Saurashtra during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

1⃣8⃣1⃣ runs | 1⃣1⃣7⃣ balls | 1⃣1⃣ sixes | 1⃣5⃣ fours 💪💪



The reports suggest he will be linking up with the CSK squad sooner, but there is no word about him getting a chance right away. CSK faces LSG in IPL 2025 on Monday (Apr 14).

Considering Gaikwad was CSK’s best batter thus far this season, having hit 152 runs in five contested matches, his untimely injury further dented CSK, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points from six contested matches.

Who is Ayush Mhatre?

Ayush Mhatre is a young and exciting top-order batter. Hailing from Virar – a small village nearly 50 km from Mumbai City, Ayush used to travel to the famed Oval Maidan stadium, catching a 5 AM train, for which he used to wake up at 4:15.

In a chat with the Indian Express last year, Mhatre revealed he began playing as a six-year-old but got serious about pursuing cricket as a career when he turned ten. Detailing his journey from a toddler who had a passion for this game to achieving his dream as an upcoming teenage sensation in Mumbai and now in IPL cricket, Mhatre said,

“I started to play when I was 6, but my real cricket started when I was 10,” Mhatre said during a chat with The Indian Express last year.

“I got admission in Don Bosco High School in Matunga, and it was my grandfather Laxmikant Naik (Nana), who took the responsibility to take me there every day. So, in the morning, I used to go for practice in Matunga, attend school, and then go to Church Gate to attend another practice. My family used to tell my grandfather not to ruin my sleep, but now, they too feel that my sacrifice is paying off,” he continued.

Mhatre also revealed how even after his father lost his job one time, he never let him realise the financial struggles the family was facing in the background and that he is always grateful for the support he received from them in this journey.

“My father and mother never made me realise that there is some financial problem at home. Like, if a bat is broken, then I didn’t ask for a new one. Even today, my father travels with me on the local train so that if any verbal fight happens with someone, he will handle it, so that I don’t take any negativity when I’m going to bat,” he added.

Meanwhile, veteran gloveman MS Dhoni is leading CSK for the remainder of this season in Gaikwad's absence.

(With inputs from agencies)