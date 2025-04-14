Advertisment

Meanwhile, when it looked like Nair had kept Delhi’s nose ahead in this run chase, he got out to Mitchell Santner. But, before that, Nair and Bumrah got into an intense argument, with MI captain Hardik Pandya becoming the peacemaker; however, what caught everyone's attention was Rohit Sharma's funny reaction to this brawl.

The incident occurred during one of Bumrah’s overs when Nair ran into him unintentionally, only for the premier quick to lose his cool over the same. Even though Nair apologised to him midway through his second run by raising his hand in the air, Bumrah approached him during the drinks break soon after, exchanging some words. Pandya entered the scene trying to make peace between the two, with veteran MI batter Rohit giggling and making funny expressions standing at a distance.

Mumbai second's win this season

Mumbai Indians return to winning ways after a poor start this edition. Known to be late risers or the comeback kings, MI won two games thus far, climbing to the sixth spot on the points table with four points from six contested matches.

In an away game on Sunday night, MI batted first in Delhi, scoring a mammoth 205/5 in 20 overs. Rohit and Ryan Rickelton got MI off to a flyer, adding 47 inside five overs before Vipraj Nigam dismissed Rohit on 18.

The MI’s middle order contributed big time, from Suryakumar Yadav (40) to Tilak Varma (59) to Naman Dhir (38*) later in the innings, propelling them to go past 200.