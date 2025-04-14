Indian-origin doctor Joy Saini and her family were among the six people who died in a prove plane crash in Copake, New York, on Saturday (Apr 12). The twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B was carrying a family of physicians and student-athletes to the Catskills for Passover when it went down shortly after noon in a muddy field, killing everyone onboard.

The victims were identified as Dr Joy Saini, her husband Dr Michael Groff, her daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player named the 2022 NCAA woman of the year, her son Jared Groff, a 2022 graduate of Swarthmore College who worked as a paralegal. Jared’s partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte and Karenna's boyfriend, James Santoro were also on board.

A representative of the victims, as cited by Mid Hudson News, said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved family members Michael, Jared, and Karenna Groff, Joy Saini, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and James Santoro who died tragically in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Columbia County, New York. We will remember them as the six brilliant, dynamic, and loving people that they were.”

Who was Joy Saini?

According to the Mid Hudson News report citing family sources, Joy Saini was born in Punjab, India. She immigrated to the US with her parents, Kuljit and Gurdev Singh. Dr Saini was a pelvic surgeon and founded Boston Pelvic Health and Wellness.

Dr Saini graduated with a medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh. During her education there, she met her husband, Groff, a fellow student. Groff was an esteemed neurosurgeon and an avid pilot. He started learning to fly at 16 under his father’s guidance, with whom he shared a passion for aviation.

Saini and Groff are survived by their daughter, Anika Groff; Michael’s parents, Stephen and Gebena Groff; Joy’s mother, Kuljit; and siblings Rinne Groff, Yram Groff, and Prashant Saini, along with their extended family.

What led to plane crash?

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Groff had radioed air traffic control just before they crashed. He reported that they missed the initial landing approach and requested a new approach.

While the new coordinates were being prepared, the air traffic controllers issued three low-altitude warnings. However, they did not receive any response, and there was no distress call from the pilot.

According to the video footage reviewed by investigators, the aircraft appeared to be intact but descending rapidly before crashing into the ground at a steep angle, said NTSB official Todd Inman.

The plane was found “compressed, buckled and embedded in the terrain” in a muddy agricultural field, reported AP.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash may have occurred due to low visibility or weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)