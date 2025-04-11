The deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River killed all six people on board on Thursday (April 11). Later on Friday, outrage grew as heartbreaking photos of the victims, taken during the tour, appeared on the New York Helicopter Tours website for purchase at $25 each.

The tragic crash happened at around 3:15 pm on Thursday. It killed five Spanish tourists and the pilot. Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, along with his wife and three children, were among the six victims killed in the crash.

Later, today, photos of the family were posted on the tour website as part of the usual tour package.

In the pictures, the six members of the family were seen smiling in front of the doomed helicopter ahead of the crash, Mirror US reported.

The images were posted on the website for four hours but were later removed. People were disheartened to see those pictures of their family members.

How did the crash happen?

The Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV took off from the Wall Street Heliport and circled near the Statue of Liberty.

It then flew up to the Hudson River and the George Washington Bridge at about 1000 feet. It was then seen going down closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson.

Witnesses said they saw the chopper "split into half". Another man reported hearing a loud sonic boom. The reason behind the crash is not known. A video of the incident showed the helicopter sinking into the water.

The identity of the pilot is yet to be revealed.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences on the social media platform Truth Social.

He wrote, "Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims."

