A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday (Apr 10), killing all six people including three children, on board, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. As per the officials, the sightseeing helicopter lost control shortly after turning at the George Washington Bridge to move along the New Jersey shoreline. An investigation has been launched.

In a briefing, Adams said, "At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased." He also mentioned that the passengers who died were from Spain.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters that divers with the NYPD and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) have recovered all six people on board.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, where they "succumbed to their injuries," Tisch said. The identities of the victims have not been revealed as the NYPD commissioner said, "Names are being withheld at this time, pending family notification."

"NYPD divers pulled four people from the crash site, and FDNY Divers recovered an additional two. Immediate lifesaving measures were undertaken on the vessels at the scene, as well as the adjoining pier," Tisch said.

"Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where, sadly, both succumbed to their injuries," she added.

Local reports mentioned that the helicopter took off from the Wall Street heliport at 2:59 pm (local time). After that, it travelled along the southern part of Manhattan and circled the Statue of Liberty. It flew up the western side of Manhattan and turned around near the George Washington Bridge. When it turned south along the New Jersey shoreline, it crashed after 3:00 pm.

Images shared by news agencies and on social media platforms showed the chopper's landing skids protruding from the river beside a tunnel vent.

As per local media, witnesses said that a rotor blade had come loose from the aircraft. Social media footage also showed pieces of the aircraft breaking off and the helicopter plunging into the waterway.

Probe launched

"A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."

(With inputs from agencies)