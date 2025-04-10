The Swedish Energy Agency, Energimyndigheten, is working with Indian counterparts to identify opportunities for technology transfer and co-development in the Energy sector, said Niclas Carlsson, Head of International Market Development and Investment, Swedish Energy Agency.

This is in line with the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership (ITP) which was launched at COP28 in Dubai under the Leadership Group for Industry transition (LeadIT). ITP is a bilateral partnership aiming to accelerate the green transition in heavy industries, specifically the steel and cement sector.

Amidst the growing climate risks and the looming energy crisis, the shift towards cleaner technologies takes centre stage worldwide. Considering this, the India-Sweden Innovations' Accelerator (ISIA) program, an initiative fostering green technology collaboration between India and Sweden, has fast-tracked the adoption of cutting-edge sustainable technologies, propelling the transition towards a greener future.

Since 2013, the India-Sweden Industry Innovations Accelerator (ISIA) has introduced 72 Swedish companies with cutting-edge green technologies to the Indian market, resulting in more than 250 pilot and commercial projects, 50 partnerships, and the establishment of seven local subsidiaries, said Jan Thesleff, Sweden's Ambassador to India. In line with this, Swedish companies' representatives are in India in April 2025, to interact and meet several Indian industry stakeholders, showcase Swesih technology. The innovations are mainly focused on green energy, sustainable materials, efficient water conservation technologies, resource efficiency, and energy management.

"As India and Sweden celebrate over 100 years of strong economic ties, the partnership continues to thrive through shared values in innovation, sustainability, around inclusive development. With over 280 Swedish companies operating in India, and around 70 in Tamil Nadu, the bilateral collaboration is deepening in critical areas like renewable energy, energy transmission, and green technologies. The 25th India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator workshop stands as a testament to this commitment," said Arun Vasu, Honorary Consul, Honorary Consulate of Sweden.