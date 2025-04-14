Blue Origin’s New Shepard 31 carrying six women has successfully completed its flight with pop icon Katy Perry on board. The all-women crew of the NS-31 have returned to Earth after deploying their parachutes following the historic flight to space.

The flight to space included pilot Lauren Sanchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe.

In an X post, Blue Origin confirmed the successful landing of the flight.

‘Capsule touchdown. Welcome back, NS-31 crew!’ the company wrote.

Capsule touchdown. Welcome back, NS-31 crew! — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

Minutes earlier, Blue Origin also confirmed the successful landing of the New Shepard booster. About two minutes after liftoff, the booster was set to separate from the crew capsule.

The New Shepard booster has landed! — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

The flight marked the first all-women crewed flight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963.

New Shepard carrying the NS-31 was launched from the company base, 30 miles north of Van Horn, Texas. The spacecraft reached the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space at an altitude of 62 miles.

The flight successfully landed after 10 minutes and 21 seconds in a controlled touchdown at the Blue Origin pad, which is about 2 miles north of the launch site.

Who were aboard the New Shepard 31 flight?

The crew of six women on board Blue Origin’s tourism flight included Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, a journalist and philanthropist. The first Vietnamese woman to fly to space and a civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen, was also part of the crew. The CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, and film producer Kerianne Flynn were also aboard the space flight, along with entrepreneur and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

