/Top 10 world news: Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico; Air India crash updates, and more

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 12) announced steep new tariffs on goods coming from the European Union and Mexico, increasing tensions over global trade.

The preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash has highlighted a key issue, which was flagged by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2018 on Boeing 737 jets. The report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Saturday (Jul 12) revealed that the fuel had been cut off to both engines during the takeoff of Air India flight AI-171. The flight carrying 242 people onboard crashed shortly after lifting off on June 12, killing 260, including students in the hostel it crashed into near the airport in Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor onboard.

European Union and Mexico on Saturday (Jul 12) slammed US President Donald Trump over the fresh 30 per cent tariff threats on EU exports. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is ready to continue talks for a trade agreement, stressing that the group has consistently prioritised a negotiated solution with the US. Meanwhile, Mexico called the US president's tariff threat an “unfair deal”. This comes after Trump announced that he will be imposing a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico starting 1 August.

A new report has raised questions over a video shared by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which claimed to show unedited footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s final hours in prison.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday (Jul 12) called for urgent reforms in the country’s legal systems, highlighting the chronic judicial delays. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of NALSAR University of Law at Justice City near Hyderabad, the CJI said that India’s judiciary is grappled with “unique challenges” and is “badly in need of fixing.” He also stressed that the prolonged trials and the suffering of undertrial prisoners remain a grave concern. Despite acknowledging the deep-rooted issues, Justice Gavai said that he remains “cautiously optimistic” about the future of India’s judiciary.

The United States embassy in India has issued a fresh warning to all American visa holders, making it clear that immigration checks continue even after a visa is granted, and that violations could lead to deportation.

Israeli settlers killed a 20-year-old Safayollah “Saif” Musallet a Palestinian-American from Florida in the West Bank on Friday. Muslat had travelled from his home in Florida to visit family in Palestine. According to the family member of the victim, he was “beaten to death” by Israeli settlers in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah. A second Palestinian, 23-year-old Hussein Al-Shalabi, was also fatally shot during the attack.

Iranian authorities on Saturday said that a political prisoner held at the Evin prison escaped, following the attack on June 23. Earlier reports suggested that at least 71 people were killed, including staff, soldiers, visiting members and people nearby. Iranian authorities confirm that at least five of them were prisoners.

Ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of Dhadak 2, it has been creating quite a buzz on social media. The film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town with their intense and sizzling chemistry, which they have showcased in a clip of a few minutes, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on the silver screen. During the trailer launch of the film, one of the producers, Karan Johar, broke the silence on the delayed release of the sequel to Dhadak.