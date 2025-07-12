/‘Badly in need of fixing’: CJI Gavai highlights decades-long delays in India’s legal system

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday (Jul 12) called for urgent reforms in the country’s legal systems, highlighting the chronic judicial delays. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of NALSAR University of Law at Justice City near Hyderabad, the CJI said that India’s judiciary is grappled with “unique challenges” and is “badly in need of fixing.” He also stressed that the prolonged trials and the suffering of undertrial prisoners remain a grave concern. Despite acknowledging the deep-rooted issues, Justice Gavai said that he remains “cautiously optimistic” about the future of India’s judiciary.

“Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges,” CJI Gavai said.

CJI highlights decades-long delays

Highlighting one of the most pressing issues in the Indian judiciary, Justice Gavai said, “Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades.” Noting the systemic inefficiencies, he also noted that delays are resulting in human cost. He said, “We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial.”

He further urged the upcoming legal professionals to bring reform in the system with integrity and commitment. “Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing,” he said.

CJI made the remarks while addressing the law graduates at the convocation ceremony of NALSAR University of Law at Justice City, where he urged the students to choose mentors based on integrity, not influence. He also encouraged them to pursue education abroad through scholarships to avoid a financial burden on their families.