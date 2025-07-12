Iranian authorities on Saturday said that a political prisoner held at the Evin prison escaped, following the attack on June 23. Earlier reports suggested that at least 71 people were killed, including staff, soldiers, visiting members and people nearby. Iranian authorities confirm that at least five of them were prisoners.

Iran's Pro Democracy and rights activists have claimed that it has left “repressive authorities” spread panic among families of the political prisoners, who were scrambling for their lives.

A small number of prisoners managed to escape after the bombing almost three weeks ago, said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir. He did not give an exact number. According to European diplomats, Iran is believed to hold 20 European nationals in Evin Prison, which is believed to be their hostage taking strategy aimed at gaining concessions from Western countries.

The Evin prison is widely regarded as the most notorious prison in Iran. It has long been used as a tool of political repression; opposition figures, pro-democracy activists, and human rights defenders are detained and subjected to psychological and physical torture, extended solitary confinement, forced confessions, and denied legal representation. It has been the site of riots, fire, and cyber attacks. Hackers in 2021 released footage of guards beating inmates.