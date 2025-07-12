‘Tariffs would disrupt supply chains’: EU, Mexico slam Trump’s 30% duties threat

European Union and Mexico on Saturday (Jul 12) slammed US President Donald Trump over the fresh 30 per cent tariff threats on EU exports. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is ready to continue talks for a trade agreement, stressing that the group has consistently prioritised a negotiated solution with the US. Meanwhile, Mexico called the US president's tariff threat an “unfair deal”. This comes after Trump announced that he will be imposing a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico starting 1 August.

‘Tariffs would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains’

“Imposing 30 percent tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic,” von der Leyen said in a statement. “The EU has consistently prioritized a negotiated solution with the US, reflecting our commitment to dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership.”

She further added, “We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

‘Unfair deal’

The Mexican economy and foreign ministries said in a joint statement called Trump’s tariffs were an “unfair deal”. “We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree,” the government statement said.

‘No sense to trigger a trade clash’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also emphasised that it is crucial to remain focused on the negotiations and avoid polarisation. “We trust in the goodwill of all players in the field in order to reach a fair agreement that can strengthen the West as a whole, given that - particularly in the current scenario - it would make no sense to trigger a trade clash between the two sides of the Atlantic.”

“It is now crucial to remain focused on the negotiations, avoiding polarisations that would make reaching an agreement more complex,” she added.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has also expressed concerns regarding Trump’s latest threats, urging that it is “not the way forward.”

What did Trump say?