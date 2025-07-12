/US visa is ‘a privilege, not a right’: US Embassy in India warns screening continues after approval

The United States embassy in India has issued a fresh warning to all American visa holders, making it clear that immigration checks continue even after a visa is granted, and that violations could lead to deportation.

Visa screening continues after approval, says US embassy

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said, “U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules, and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

The advisory comes as part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration and visa fraud. Officials have said repeatedly that even minor violations can result in harsh consequences.

Social media now part of the visa check process

The embassy also reminded applicants that they must now provide a list of all social media usernames they’ve used over the past five years. “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form,” it said. The embassy warned that omitting any of this information may result in a visa denial and could make the applicant ineligible for future visas.

US cracking down on illegal stay and visa fraud

In a post dated 28 June, the embassy said anyone living in the US illegally or committing visa fraud would face serious consequences. “Those who are in the United States illegally or commit visa fraud will be held responsible. If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties,” the post said. This follows a string of enforcement actions, including a recent immigration raid in Los Angeles, which targeted undocumented migrants.

‘A privilege, not a right’

The embassy has also stressed that holding a US visa is “a privilege, not a right”, and that authorities retain the power to cancel a visa even after it has been issued, especially if the visa holder breaks US laws.