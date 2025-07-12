/'Unfortunately, far from Reciprocal': Donald Trump slaps 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 12) announced steep new tariffs on goods coming from the European Union and Mexico, increasing tensions over global trade.

New 30% tariff on imports from EU and Mexico

In letters posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump revealed that a 30% tariff will apply to goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico starting 1 August. The decision surprised many, as earlier reports had suggested the rate could be closer to 10%.

Mexico praised but warned

In his message to Mexico’s leadership, Trump said the country had helped reduce the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the United States. But he added that Mexico hadn’t done enough to prevent the region from becoming a “Narco-Trafficking Playground.”

EU accused of unfair trade

Trump criticised the EU’s trade practices, accusing the bloc of maintaining long-term and one-sided tariffs. “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal,” he said. “We must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies, and Trade Barriers,” Trump added.

Fears of trade war grow in Europe

European officials were hoping to ease trade tensions and finalise a deal, but Trump’s new tariff announcement has thrown those hopes into doubt. The 30% rate is much higher than what the European trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič was believed to have negotiated. European products such as Belgian chocolate, Irish butter, and Italian olive oil could be hit hardest, sparking fears of a trade war.

EU expected to demand fresh talks

While the EU had reached a deal in principle, sources told The Guardian it was only three pages long and not legally binding. Now, Brussels is expected to call for new negotiations, believing Trump is using the tariff threat to pressure the bloc for better terms. Trump has previously called the EU “nastier” than China in trade matters.

The UK’s recent trade agreement with the US took seven weeks to be formally registered. That deal reduced car export tariffs but left out key pledges on British steel. Creating a formal, legal version of the EU deal could face similar delays and complications.