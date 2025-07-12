Iga Swiatek claims maiden Wimbledon title in historic win over American Anisimova

It took just 57 minutes for Polish Iga Swiatek to win her maiden Wimbledon women’s singles title against American Amanda Anisimova on Saturday (Jul 12) in London. Her demolition of Amanda 6-0, 6-0 was the first instance of this scoreline since Steffi Graf beat Natalia Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 at the Roland Garros in 1988, making her only the second woman in the Open Era to win a Major final without dropping a set.

Meanwhile, it was Swiatek’s sixth Grand Slam win and first on the grass. The eighth seed has now won all six major finals she competed in. What impressed most about Swiatek was that after she won the grass-court tournament at Bad Homburg two weeks ago, she looked increasingly challenging on her way to clinch her maiden SW19 while the remaining top seeds tumbled at the All England Club.



The 24-year-old lost just one set in her run to the final this year.

"It seems super surreal," Swiatek said after clinching her maiden Wimbledon women’s singles title. "I didn't even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never expected this one.



"This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here.



"I am always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves. It is a sound that will keep me awake at night."



However, the 13th seed from the US, Anisimova, was expected to put up a show in her maiden Wimbledon final appearance after what she did to world number one and tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.



Anisimova made a nervous start in hot conditions on Centre Court. Swiatek broke her first game, and she soon slipped 0-2 behind, with the signs looking ominous. The underdog almost found her feet in her next service game, but Swiatek refused to give ground and recovered to move 3-0 ahead.



At 4-0 down, the American Anisimova faced a clean sweep threat as she failed to halt the rampant Swiatek, who sealed the first set 6-0 in just 25 minutes. Amanda, however, won just six points on her serve in the first set and committed 14 unforced errors.



An increasingly desperate Anisimova failed to turn the tide in the second set, double-faulting again in the third game to give Swiatek a game point and then netting a backhand. The crowd got behind her, but it made no difference as Swiatek kept up her level, serving out to win and celebrating before consoling her devastated opponent.

