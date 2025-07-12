LOGIN
Meet seven women who conquered all Grand Slams in Open Era: Serena Williams ranks second. Check who tops the list

Published: Jul 12, 2025, 20:01 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 20:01 IST

From Steffi Graf to Maria Sharapova, meet the seven women's singles tennis legends in the Open Era who have won all the Grand Slams.

Margaret Court
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Margaret Court

Margaret Court is one of women's tennis' greatest ever, winning 11 Australian Open, five French Open, five US Open titles, and three Wimbledon titles. With a total of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, she remains a dominant force in tennis history.

Serena Williams
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has won seven Australian Open, three French Open, seven Wimbledon, and six US Open titles. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she was a beast from 2005-2010.

Steffi Graf
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf, one of the game's most dominant players, won four Australian Open, six French Open, seven Wimbledon, and five US Open titles. Her 22 Grand Slam singles titles make her a tennis legend. She is the only tennis player to have a calendar golden slam under her belt.

Chris Evert
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Evert

Chris Evert was incredibly consistent across the Grand Slams, claiming two Australian Open, seven French Open, three Wimbledon, and six US Open titles. With 18 majors to her name, she left a lasting legacy in tennis history.

Martina Navratilova
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova, renowned for her dominance on grass, won three Australian Open, two French Open, nine Wimbledon, and four US Open titles. Her 18 Grand Slam singles titles mark her as one of tennis's most successful players.

Billie Jean King
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King won one Australian Open, one French Open, six Wimbledon and four US Open titles. With 12 Grand Slam singles titles, she remains a key figure in tennis history.

Maria Sharapova
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova won one Australian Open, two French Open, one Wimbledon, and one US Open title. Her five Grand Slam singles titles prove her skill and determination.

