After hours of speculation, Justin Trudeau announced that he would resign as Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader. As per the report, he will stay on as PM until a new party leader is chosen.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Indian Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday (Jan 6) that the central government agencies were keeping a close watch on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) crisis in China and neighbouring countries.

In other news, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (January 6) accused billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, of meddling in elections, including Germany’s upcoming snap polls.



Click on the headlines to read the full stories

Advertisment

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada Prime Minister, Liberal Party leader citing ‘internal battles’

Advertisment

After hours of speculation, Justin Trudeau announced that he would resign as Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader. As per the report, he will stay on as PM until a new party leader is chosen.

HMPV in India: Centre keeping close watch on China, neighbouring nations, says Health Minister Nadda- Top points

Indian Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday (Jan 6) that the central government agencies were keeping a close watch on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) crisis in China and neighbouring countries.

After Germany, France accuses Elon Musk of 'direct intervention' in elections; Norway PM terms it 'worrying'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (January 6) accused billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, of meddling in elections, including Germany’s upcoming snap polls.

Donald Trump stirs 2021 Capitol riot memories ahead of his certification as US election winner

In what seemed like a chilling reminder of the Capitol riot, former US President Donald Trump on Monday (January 06) shared a photograph shortly before the certification of the 2024 election results.

US working to remove regulations that prevented civil nuclear cooperation between Indian, US firms: Jake Sullivan

Outgoing United States (US) National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, who is on a visit to India, said on Monday (Jan 6) that Washington was finalising the necessary steps to remove the long-standing regulations that prevented civil nuclear cooperation between India's leading nuclear entities and American companies.

Nippon Steel, US Steel sue Biden administration for halting multi-billion dollar merger

US Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel on Monday (Jan 6) filed lawsuits against the government of Joe Biden for his blocking of a merger deal worth up to 14 billion US dollars, multiple American media networks reported.

US to remove Indian nuclear entities from restricted list

In a significant development, the US will soon remove Indian nuclear entities, many of them government entities, from the restricted list to spur civil nuclear cooperation. In a speech in Delhi on Monday, US NSA Jake Sullivan said, "Biden Admin is determined to take the next major step in cementing this partnership.

HMPV in India: Cases found in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kolkata. What you should know

India has reported its first cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with a child in Gujarat as young as two months diagnosed with the virus on Monday (Jan 6).

Ex-Aussie bowler Mitch Johnson slams Konstas for Bumrah chat at SCG

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has said that young opener Sam Konstas 'shouldn't have engaged with Jasprit Bumrah' on first day of the Sydney Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Bumrah vs Konstas was the highlight of the series ever since the Aussie made his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram to solve a new brutal case

It's time to get into the brutal world of Pataal Lok again. The most anticipated trailer of one of the fan-favourite shows, Pataal Lok season 2, is finally out now.